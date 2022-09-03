Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

South Africa beat Australia in feisty Rugby Championship encounter

Australia 8-24 South Africa: Teenager Canan Moodie scored a try on debut as the Springboks snapped a nine-year losing streak on Wallaby soil

Sports Staff
Saturday 03 September 2022 13:02
Comments
<p>Canan Moodie celebrates scoring a debut try for the Springboks</p>

Canan Moodie celebrates scoring a debut try for the Springboks

(EPA)

Teenager Canan Moodie scored a try on debut as the Springboks snapped a nine-year losing streak on Australian soil with a 24-8 victory over the Wallabies in a sometimes tempestuous Rugby Championship test on Saturday.

Centre Damian de Allende, flanker Franco Mostert and winger Makazole Mapimpi also crossed to help the world champions get back to winning ways after two straight defeats and gatecrash the opening party at the re-built Sydney Football Stadium.

Australia, having named an unchanged starting side for the first time in three years, suffered another rash of injuries but were inaccurate in their play all evening and slumped to a fourth defeat in seven matches this year.

The bonus point victory elevated the Springboks to second place in the championship standings behind reigning champions New Zealand, who beat Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton earlier on Saturday, with two rounds of the championship remaining.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in