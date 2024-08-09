Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The 2024 Rugby Championship begins on Saturday morning as Australia face reigning world champions South Africa at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

New Australia head coach Joe Schmidt heads into his first tournament off the back of comfortable, if perhaps unconvincing, wins against Wales and Georgia earlier in the summer but an established Springboks side will be the toughest test yet for the Wallabies.

And South Africa will be looking to translate their World Cup form into the Rugby Championship. Though they’ve won the biggest prize in rugby in 2019 and 2023, the Springboks haven’t managed to triumph in this competition since 2019, winning just three times since the turn of the millennium.

Both sides welcome uncapped players alongside their established internationals – with South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus bringing in three new faces after a dramatic drawn series with Ireland earlier this summer and his opposite number Schmidt calling up four – so there is plenty of intrigue on both sides as the Wallabies look to test themselves against the world’s best.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rugby Championship clash:

When is it?

Australia v South Africa kicks off at 5.45am BST on Saturday, 10 August, and takes place at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage starting at 5.30am BST. Subscribers can also stream the match via Sky Go, or purchase a pass for NOW TV. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

For Australia, Marika Koroibete and Angus Bell have returned to the Wallabies side, with several uncapped players also named in the squad for the Rugby Championship. Corey Toole, Seru Uru, Luke Reimer and Carlo Tizzano are all among the first-time call-ups, with the latter making his debut on Saturday.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has made just three changes to the 23-man squad that lost to Ireland last time out. Elrigh Louw, Cobus Reinach and Ben-Jason Dixon have been brought in, with Louw and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu making their first Test starts on Saturday.

Confirmed line-ups

Australia XV: 1 Isaac Kailea, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Carlo Tizzano, 8 Harry Wilson; 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Filipo Daugunu, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Len Ikitau, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright

Replacements: 16 Josh Nasser, 17 James Slipper, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Luke Reimer, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tom Lynagh, 23 Dylan Pietsch

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 RG Synman; 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Elrigh Louw; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Willie Le Roux

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Handre Pollard

Odds

Australia 2/1

Draw 20/1

South Africa 4/11

Prediction

Australia’s less-than-perfect victory against Georgia, and test wins against a much-changed Wales team, show that Schmidt’s side are steadily improving under their new manager. Nevertheless, world champions South Africa are a far more established side, and their more established 15 should have enough firepower to beat the Wallabies in their own backyard. South Africa to win.