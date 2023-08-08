Siya Kolisi in but Handre Pollard out as South Africa announce Rugby World Cup squad

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has been included in the squad for next month’s Rugby World Cup but other key players left out because of injury, including influential fly-half Handre Pollard and World Cup-winning centre Lukhanyo Am.

Kolisi had major knee surgery in April but South Africa are confident he will be fit in time for their first pool game against Scotland in Marseille on September 10.

There are 12 World Cup debutants but the Boks kept the bulk of the side that won the tournament in Japan four years ago.

But Am, who twisted his knee in a warm-up Test against Argentina on Saturday, and Pollard, who has a long-running calf injury, were among the notable omissions when the squad was unveiled at an elaborate televised ceremony on Tuesday.

Another man out is Lood de Jager, the giant lock who was also part of team four years ago. He has an unspecific chest complaint, SA Rugby said.

Am, De Jager and Pollard have been placed on standby with six other players and coach Jacques Nienaber said he was hopeful they may return to full training before the start of the tournament and be available in the event of injury to others.

“There were some tough decision that had to be made,” admitted Nienaber. “We still have two warm-up games left and a road to travel to build player combinations and fine-tune the areas of our game that we feel we need to improve on, so we are by no means the final product at this stage.”

Kolisi will head to his third World Cup with South Africa (PA Archive)

Kolisi is expected to play in one of the two warm-up internationals that the Boks contest over the next fortnight, against Wales in Cardiff on August 19 and New Zealand at Twickenham on August 25, as he looks to prove his fitness.

He heads a list of players who will compete at a third World Cup for the Boks. Props Frans Malherbe and Trevor Nyakane, lock Eben Etzebeth, loose forwards Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen and centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are the others.

South Africa play in Pool B at the World Cup where they meet Romania, Ireland and Tonga in addition to Scotland.

Springboks squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France:

Backs: Damian de Allende (Panasonic Wild Knights), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Grant Williams (Sharks)

Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Deon Fourie (Stormers), Steven Kitshoff (Ulster), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi (both Sharks), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane (both Sharks), Marvin Orie (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Munster), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (unattached), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)

Reuters