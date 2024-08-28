All Blacks expecting ‘feral’ reception for clash with Springboks at Ellis Park

Support truly

New Zealand rugby are expecting a hostile reception on and off the pitch at Ellis Park on Saturday when they meet South Africa rugby in the first clash between the southern hemisphere heavyweights since the Rugby World Cup final in France.

Sam Cane, the former captain and experienced flanker, will be briefing the squad’s rookie players on what to be ready for when they arrive at the Springboks’ spiritual home, forwards coach Jason Ryan told New Zealand media.

“Even the bus trip is pretty feral on the way in, to be fair,” said Ryan. “There are a few [hand] signals going on, and a few empty cans coming towards the window and that sort of thing.

“But I think in all honesty, it is coming from a good place. It is a hell of a rivalry, the Springboks and All Blacks. As much as they want to beat us, there is a good amount of respect there I feel.

“I know there is from us and we look forward to that.”

The All Blacks lost the World Cup final 12-11 and their Rugby Championship title defence is also under threat from the Springboks.

Undefeated South Africa crushed the Wallabies in both tests in Australia, while the All Blacks split their home series with Argentina, suffering a first loss under new boss Scott Robertson.

The clash in Johannesburg will see the World Cup finalists battle again ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Among Cane’s duties will be delivering messages to the young players on the squad to give them confidence, said Ryan.

“One of the great things about this environment is setting young guys up to succeed so they can just go out and embrace it, and play,” he added.

“As long as they can play free and play with a lot of physicality and a clear mind it is a simple formula.”

They need only look back two years ago at the previous clash at Ellis Park when the All Blacks, under embattled former coach Ian Foster, returned to form with a stunning 35-23 win.

“Against the Springboks, you almost need to be desperate before you need to be,” said Ryan.

“You have just got to start with an unbelievable intensity.”

Reuters