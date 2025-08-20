Springboks and Japan to play first rugby match at Wembley in nine years
The match will be the first at the venue since a 31-31 draw between South Africa and the Barbarians in 2016
South Africa are set to face Japan at Wembley Stadium during their autumn international series, in the first rugby fixture to be played at the London venue since 2016.
The match will be a replay of the famous ‘Miracle of Brighton’, when Eddie Jones’ Japan side beat the Springboks 34-32 in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, in one of international rugby’s biggest upsets and a first-ever South African defeat to a Tier 2 side.
The clash on Saturday 1 November will be the side’s fourth meeting, after that memorable World Cup encounter and two South Africa wins in 2019.
Jones, now back in charge of the Brave Blossoms after stints with England and Australia, said: “The game in Brighton 10 years ago changed rugby in Japan from being a minor sport to a boom sport.
“Playing against the Boks is the dream of every young Japanese player.”
The Springboks begin their end-of-year tour with the Wembley fixture, the first since they and the Barbarians played out a 31-31 draw in 2016.
South Africa then play France in Paris the following week, the first official Test of the window, before travelling to Italy, Ireland and Wales on a five-match tour spanning the month.
“We are delighted to be starting off our tour of the Northern Hemisphere with a match against Japan at the iconic Wembley Stadium,” Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus said.
“The Brave Blossoms are renowned for playing fast, attacking, high-tempo rugby – which has been prevalent in our last two encounters, before and during the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019.”
