Siya Kolisi to earn 100th cap as Springboks reveal team for colossal France clash

Siya Kolisi will become the ninth Springboks centurion as he skippers the South Africa side to face France in a colossal clash in Paris.

Double World Cup-winning captain Kolisi will earn his 100th cap at the Stade de France 12 years on from his debut as part of a relatively settled selection named by Rassie Erasmus.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu continues at fly half after another eye-catching showing against Japan at Wembley last weekend, while Boan Venter takes the place of the injured Ox Nche on the loosehead.

The return of Damian Willemse at full-back sees Cheslin Kolbe revert to his regular position on the wing, while hybrid replacement Andre Esterhuizen again provides cover both in the back row and at centre from a power-packed bench.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus hailed the qualities of Kolisi as his captain brings up his century.

“This is a huge milestone for Siya and we are all delighted for him,” Erasmus said. “He is a level-headed player and although this will be a big occasion for him, and a match that we would like to make special for him, he is fully focused on the task at hand, so he won’t allow that to overshadow what he must do on the field.

open image in gallery Siya Kolisi has led South Africa to two World Cup wins ( Getty Images )

“This is a huge game, and the entire team knows how determined France will be to make up for the World Cup result, so we’ll celebrate Siya’s achievement after the match. That said, hopefully we can make it a memorable game for him.”

There are 11 survivors in the squad from South Africa’s thrilling quarter-final victory over the hosts at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

France, meanwhile, have handed starts to inexperienced prop pair Baptiste Erdocio and Regis Montagne after the duo made their Test debuts during the July tour of New Zealand.

Gael Fickou continues to skipper the side in the absence of Antoine Dupont, with Nolann Le Garrec preferred to Maxime Lucu at scrum half. Mickael Guillard, who impressed at lock during the Six Nations, remains stationed at No 8 having gone well against the All Blacks earlier in the year.

France XV to face South Africa in Paris (Saturday 8 November, 8.10pm GMT): 1 Baptiste Erdocio, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Regis Montagne; 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou; 6 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Paul Boudehent, 8 Mickael Guillard; 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Romain Ntamack; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Gael Fickou (capt.), 13 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Guillaume Cramont, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Hugo Auradou, 21 Oscar Jegou; 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Nicolas Depoortere.

South Africa XV: 1 Boan Venter, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Ruan Nortje, 21 Andre Esterhuizen; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.