Can Ireland thrive without Andy Farrell? – Six Nations talking points

The 2025 Guinness Six Nations kicks off in Paris under the Stade de France floodlights on January 31 when Les Bleus tackle Wales.

Five rounds of fascinating action are set to unfold, with the bookmakers installing title holders Ireland as favourites, closely followed by France, while England are a furlong or two behind in third.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of the tournament.

Borthwick and England under pressure

England are seeking a resurgence after losing seven of their last 10 Tests, including three in a row at Allianz Stadium, but have been presented with a brutal series of fixtures to revive their fortunes. A clash with Ireland in Dublin and home appointments with France and Scotland have the potential to create more problems for Steve Borthwick as he battles to prove he is the right man to lead the team into the 2027 World Cup. Maro Itoje’s promotion to the captaincy at the expense of Jamie George is an indication of the pressure Borthwick is under, but the head coach will need more than a change of leader to inspire a turnaround.

Can Ireland thrive without the Farrell factor?

Ireland are bidding to become the first country to win three consecutive Six Nations titles. But their quest for history will take place in the absence of influential head coach Andy Farrell. The Englishman, who masterminded a Grand Slam success in 2023 and was only denied a repeat of that feat last year by a last-gasp Marcus Smith drop-goal in a 23-22 loss to England, has temporarily handed the reins to defence coach Simon Easterby as he prepares to lead the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour of Australia. Interim boss Easterby feels his players are “up for the challenge” but knows they must hit the ground running.

Another wooden spoon for Wales?

The form guide suggests that Wales will struggle to make any impact in this season’s Six Nations. On a losing run of 12 successive Tests – Wales have not won a Test match since beating 2023 World Cup opponents Georgia – Warren Gatland’s team could be hard-pushed to avoid a repeat of last term, when they finished with the wooden spoon. A tournament opener against France is followed by a trip to Rome, where Italy await, with performances and results across those two games set to dictate the remainder of Wales’ campaign. Experienced campaigners like Taulupe Faletau, Liam Williams and Josh Adams are back, but half of Gatland’s 34-strong squad have single figures in terms of caps, and injuries have sidelined players such as Dewi Lake, Adam Beard, Mason Grady and Ryan Elias.

Dark horses in the winners’ enclosure?

Scotland seem to have become the perennial Six Nations dark horses in recent years, but have generally failed to live up to their billing. There is a feeling both among their supporters and within the squad itself that they need to deliver on their promise soon, before it is too late. Tracking in the right direction, the fixture list seems to present a golden opportunity, with three of their first four games at Murrayfield. There appears a realistic chance, therefore, for Scotland to still be in championship contention going into their final – and most formidable – match away to France. The positive vibe has been doused somewhat by the loss of captain Sione Tuipulotu and first-choice lock Scott Cummings to injury, but head coach Gregor Townsend has made a big effort to build depth in the past couple of seasons.

Six Nations remains box-office

It is 25 years since five became six, Italy joined the party and then made the grandest of entrances by beating Scotland on day one in Rome. The Six Nations has witnessed 375 Test matches, many of them memorable, some controversial, others forgettable, producing four different champions and the Grand Slam being achieved on 13 occasions. The tournament remains a jewel in the sporting crown, one that has stood its test of time through an enduring appeal for participants, spectators and television audiences alike. A sense of anticipation has never dimmed, and whatever outcomes unfold from Paris to the Principality Stadium and the Aviva to the Allianz until a thumping mid-March conclusion, intoxicating drama and raw emotion is guaranteed.