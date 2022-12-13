Jump to content

Favourite Steve Borthwick would ‘love to give clarity’ amid England speculation

Borthwick remains the strong favourite to succeed Eddie Jones

Ed Elliot
Tuesday 13 December 2022 17:38
Comments
Eddie Jones sacked as England rugby coach

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick would “love to give clarity” amid ongoing speculation linking him to the vacant England job but said he was unable to do so as he remained tight-lipped about his future.

Borthwick is the strong favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked last week following England’s worst year of results since 2008.

The 43-year-old served as forwards coach for both Japan and England under Jones between 2012 and 2020 before guiding Tigers to the Gallagher Premiership title last season.

Faced with further questioning about his plans, Borthwick insisted his sole focus is preparing for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash against Clermont Auvergne at Welford Road.

“I know I’m coaching here this weekend against Clermont on Saturday,” he replied when asked if he was able to rule himself out of contention for the England role.

“And that’s what I am working towards. I’d love to give you clarity of everything going forward. Unfortunately I can’t. For me, all I do is try to concentrate on giving the best for this team and these players that I care for very deeply.

“I will try and coach them to the best level I possibly can.”

