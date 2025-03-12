Marcus Smith back for England as Steve Borthwick targets Six Nations glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Borthwick insists England will play with ambition and courage against Wales in Cardiff in their determination to become Guinness Six Nations champions.

Borthwick has made four changes in personnel and three positional switches for Saturday’s clash, including recalling Marcus Smith at full-back and giving Tommy Freeman a first Test start at outside centre.

England’s head coach also revealed he sees fly-half Fin Smith as a future option at inside centre, a position that will be filled by flanker Ben Earl if there is an injury to Fraser Dingwall at the Principality Stadium.

Of more immediate concern, however, is ensuring his side fulfil their part of the title-winning equation – securing a try-scoring bonus point and lifting their points difference as high as possible.

France are strong favourites and would snatch Ireland’s crown if they dispatch Scotland in the climax to ‘Super Saturday’, but Borthwick wants England to be in a position to capitalise in the event of an upset in Paris with the Irish also in the hunt.

“Our aspiration is to win the tournament. That’s always been the way we want to go and that’s not changed. The team’s really clear on what we need to do to put ourselves in that position,” Borthwick said.

“Every England supporter would be expecting us to say that’s what we aim to do and that’s exactly what we aim to do.

“We want to do it by playing fast and by getting the ball to our players with strength and pace and athleticism. That’s exactly how we want to play this weekend.”

Tom Roebuck’s selection on the right wing, Luke Cowan-Dickie’s promotion to the front row and Ben Curry’s recall at openside completes the new arrivals, with Borthwick performing extensive surgery on his team despite the seven-try rout of Italy.

Ollie Lawrence’s ruptured Achilles that will see him undergo surgery next week and is likely to rule him out until next season has forced Borthwick’s hand in midfield, but Ollie Sleightholme, Jamie George and Tom Willis have all been axed.

The flux in midfield that began with Henry Slade being dropped against Italy continues with Freeman’s move from wing to outside centre being undertaken sooner than initially planned because of Lawrence’s injury.

“Tommy’s moved to 13 within many games and he’s always he’s been covering that centre position a lot for us,” Borthwick said of the 24-year-old, 19-cap wing.

“With the athleticism he has, the ground he covers and the power he brings in the carry, he has always been that option. He’s grown to become a formidable Test player.”

And a second Northampton Saint is being considered for a positional switch with Fin Smith seen as having the qualities to play at fly-half and inside centre as a solution to England’s long-standing lack of depth in the number 12 jersey.

“Everyone can see what a standout defender Fin is and I see a point in time when he’d be able to be a 10 and 12 for us as well,” Borthwick said.

Henry Pollock, the 20-year-old Northampton flanker, could make his debut off the bench while George Ford makes his first appearance in a matchday 23 in this Six Nations by being picked among the replacements.