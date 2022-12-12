Leicester coach Steve Borthwick stays silent on England job talk

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve Borthwick says his focus is on Leicester’s next Heineken Champions Cup game as speculation continues to rage about him becoming England head coach.

Borthwick remains the firm favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked five days ago following a poor autumn campaign after seven years in charge.

The Leicester boss has totally distanced himself from questions on England, concentrating on Tigers’ tricky first European assignment against the Ospreys, and he maintained that stance following a 23-17 victory in Swansea.

“I have always said since I started here two years ago that we only look to the next week,” Borthwick said. “My head is on Clermont (Auvergne) next Saturday. As soon as the final whistle happens, my head is on the next game.

“Right now, we should be respectful of this game and this competition. It was a tight game, and I am very proud of the players.”

Despite Borthwick resting a host of top names such as England pair Freddie Steward and Ben Youngs, Argentina hooker Julian Montoya and South Africa number eight Jasper Wiese, Tigers prevailed.

Leicester trailed 10-6 at the break, but second-half tries from wing Harry Potter and full-back Anthony Watson - a stunning solo effort - put them in charge, while fly-half Charlie Atkinson converted both scores and kicked three penalties.

Watson, who joined Leicester from Bath earlier this year, is rapidly hitting top form again following his full recovery from injury.

Borthwick added: “I thought Anthony played really well and showed his class. I am so pleased for him.

“He is getting stronger, his pace is getting faster and faster each week. Immense credit to him. He has put in the hard work. He is one of the best players around in his position.

“I thought the character of the team was magnificent. The Ospreys were excellent - 650 caps in their matchday 23 - and we played our heart out and found a way to win.”

Ospreys claimed touchdowns from prop Nicky Smith and number eight Morgan Morris, plus two Jack Walsh conversions and a penalty, but it was their 12th successive Champions Cup defeat and they have not defeated English opposition in Europe for five years.

They also lost Wales centre George North just before half-time to a cheekbone injury that will require further examination in the next 24 hours or so.

“George has got a big bump under his eye. He has got some neural pain in it,” Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said.

“We won’t know until the swelling goes down, the nature of it, but he is pretty uncomfortable at the moment. You need to get the swelling down to get an accurate picture.”

Ospreys visit French champions Montpellier next weekend, with their European campaign already adopting an uphill appearance.

Booth added: “You spend a hell of a lot of effort to get into the main (European) competition, and to then not perform is disappointing.

“If you can’t build enough pressure when you have got the ball in the right areas of the pitch, you are going to come second.

“We need to go to Montpellier and play the French champions after the English ones (Leicester) and get a win in their back yard, which is going to be very difficult.”