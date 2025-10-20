Steve Borthwick hails ‘exciting’ Noah Caluori as he makes England training squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head coach Steve Borthwick praised “exciting talent” Noah Caluori following his training squad inclusion as an additional player.

The 19-year-old winger put in an impressive display in his first Gallagher Prem start for Saracens on Saturday, scoring five tries in a 65-14 triumph over Sale.

Prior to the Sale game, Caluori had made two replacement appearances in the Prem and scored his first try off the bench against Newcastle in their opening-weekend clash.

On Sunday, the teenager was named as an additional player in the England squad as part of a development agreement with Saracens, and Borthwick hinted an England debut is a “possibility”.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Borthwick said: “He’s a player who’s been on the radar for some time, coming through the England pathway system. I think everyone’s known there’s an exciting talent there.

“All the information that has been fed to me from the England pathway coaches, Conor O’Shea, Mark Mapletoft, is there’s some good young players coming in and he’s one of them.

“I think then the rate of his development has accelerated over these last number of months. That’s great credit to him and great credit to the club.

“That’s always important, those first steps when you’re in an international environment, because there’s no doubt it is different to a club environment. I think he already has respect for him, the ability and talent he has.

“I think it’s certainly a possibility (he plays for England this November). I think if you start looking at the number of options we have on the wing, there’s some good players in that position.”

England kick off their Quilter Autumn Nations Series with a clash against Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on November 1.

November’s remaining fixtures see Borthwick’s side play Fiji and New Zealand before finishing the series against Argentina.