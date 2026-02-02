Steve Borthwick expects ‘big roar’ when Maro Itoje steps off England bench

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Borthwick expects Maro Itoje to be greeted with a “big roar” when the grieving England captain steps off the bench against Wales at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Jamie George will lead the team into the Guinness Six Nations opener after Itoje was given a replacement’s role, the first time he has not been in the starting XV for a Championship game since 2020.

The British and Irish Lions skipper missed the start of England’s training camp in Girona to attend the funeral of his mother Florence in Nigeria following her death in December.

Borthwick insists that giving Itoje a supporting role against Wales is the right call in light of recent events

“We all feel for Maro and his family after the very sad loss of his mum,” Borthwick told BBC Sport.

“Maro and I talk a lot as you would expect. It is the right thing for him and the team this week.

“Maro was out in Nigeria and arrived back in camp a day or two after everybody else. We made the decision for this game that it’s best for him to start on the bench.

“I think he is going to have a massive impact. I also know the crowd when Maro comes to the touchline, I’m sure he will get a big roar.”