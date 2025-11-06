‘Brilliant’ Marcus Smith backed to bring cutting edge to England attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Borthwick expects the return of Marcus Smith to bring a ruthless streak to England’s attack against Fiji at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Smith is one of seven new faces in the starting XV following a successful start to the autumn against Australia, with Fin Smith selected ahead of George Ford at fly-half and Ollie Lawrence returning at outside centre after recovering from Achilles surgery.

Ellis Genge captains England for the third time due to regular skipper Maro Itoje being confined to a bench role because of a lower limb injury that has limited his ability to train this week.

Borthwick’s quest to build squad depth ahead of the 2027 World Cup continues with Chandler Cunningham-South’s first start at number eight.

Experimentation will cease for New Zealand’s visit to Twickenham on Saturday week, but for now Marcus Smith has the chance to take advantage of Freddie Steward’s hand injury by justifying Kevin Sinfield’s view that he developed into a “world class” full-back.

England’s main flaw in a dominant win against the Wallabies was the failure to turn pressure into points, but Borthwick insists the 26-year-old Harlequin’s kicking and running games can make the difference.

“I’m really hopeful there that we’ll see Marcus in space in unstructured opportunities,” head coach Borthwick said.

“Everybody in the stadium is going to be excited when that ball comes into his hands in a bit of space.

“He’s a brilliant player. You see him out there at the end of training, he’s always working to add to his game. He’s hungry and he’s exciting. That’s what I want to see from him on Saturday.

“Last weekend we had opportunities, but unfortunately we didn’t convert them. We’ve been working on that this week to make sure we support on line break situations, finish and get the points on the board.”

A year after taking England’s autumn by storm as a fly-half, Marcus Smith has slipped to third in the pecking order at 10 behind Fin Smith and Ford, leaving full-back as his best route into the side.

“There are lots of good players here. Whereas a player is always selected for their club, sometimes that’s not quite the case here and the role changes,” Borthwick said.

“That produces challenges for us and in the environment because they all want to play, but I’d much rather it that way than the other way.”

British and Irish Lions flanker Tom Curry continues as a replacement as he builds match fitness following his return from wrist surgery.

“Tom hadn’t played since the Lions tour until last weekend. There was a big temptation to start him against Fiji, but we’ll bring him on off the bench. He’s in a really good place,” Borthwick said.

“I can’t praise Tom enough. Would he want to be starting? Yes, I have no doubt about that, but he also understands the role I’m asking him to play right now.”