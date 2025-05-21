Steve Borthwick backs Henry Pollock to make an impact with the Lions this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Henry Pollock is being backed by England boss Steve Borthwick to continue his startling breakthrough season by becoming a Test British and Irish Lion this summer.

Pollock won his only England cap against Wales in the final match of the Six Nations but that Cardiff cameo and some rampaging displays for Northampton in Europe have propelled him into Andy Farrell’s squad for Australia.

Still only 20, the high-energy flanker is one of the most exciting talents in English rugby and Borthwick believes his remarkable career trajectory could produce an appearance against the Wallabies.

“Nobody would bet against it. What struck us is that each and every level he steps up to, he really embraces that challenge,” Borthwick said.

“I sense he’s somebody who just jumps all into it and doesn’t contemplate it too much. Simply jumps into it and embraces the contest. And I expect him to do the same again this summer.

“Look at how quickly he’s grown from being at our Six Nations training camp, then playing a couple of games with the Under-20s, to then joining our training camp again and playing at the end of the Six Nations.

“The form he’s shown for Northampton since then – and in some of the biggest games – has been brilliant. He’s clearly an incredibly talented player who just loves the challenge.”

While Pollock will have responsibility for looking after the Lions’ cuddly toy mascot ‘BIL’ for the entire tour due to being the squad’s youngest player, another England forward will head Down Under as the first amongst equals.

Maro Itoje has been placed in charge of the Lions for the 10-match itinerary that opens against Argentina in Dublin on June 20 – and Borthwick believes he will lead by example.

“I always remember an interview with Martin Johnson after 2003 and they were asking him ‘what’s the most important thing for a captain to do?'” said Borthwick in reference to England’s World Cup-winning skipper, who also led the Lions in 1997 and 2001.

“And in the typical Johnno way, with very few words, he replied: ‘play well’. That’s exactly what Maro does.

“Each and every week he plays 80 minutes of every contest. He’s exceptional. That’s the kind of role model you want as a captain. He also understands the game really well.”