Stuart Hogg has announced he will retire from rugby after the World Cup later this year.

The full-back, 30, recently became only Scotland’s fourth male centurion, but will bring his career to a close after the tournament in France.

Hogg made his Scotland debut in 2012 and has toured thrice with the British and Irish Lions, starting twice in the back three in South Africa in 2021.

He was named Six Nations Player of the Tournament in both 2016 and 2017 and has so far scored 27 international tries.

“After Rugby World Cup 2023, my professional rugby journey will end and I will be retiring from the game,” Hogg, who has represented Glasgow and Exeter at club level, confirmed in a statement.

“As a young kid growing up in The Borders, all I wanted to do was to play rugby for Scotland. I feel privileged to have represented my country on 100 occasions, play on three British and Irish Lions tours and represent some amazing clubs. I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“Rugby has allowed me to meet some incredible characters, make lifelong friends, travel the world and be part of some unbelievable experiences that I will cherish forever.”

Hogg won league titles at both Glasgow and Exeter, and also helped the Devon club to a European crown, playing all 80 minutes of the final against Racing 92 in 2020.

The 30-year-old started Scotland’s first four games of the 2023 Six Nations, bringing up his century against Ireland before missing the final encounter with Italy due to injury.

Hogg continued: “Knowing what lies ahead, I Have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France.

“I don’t feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top end of the game.

“After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game. I hope I have done you proud.”

Scotland face Ireland, South Africa, Tonga and Romania in Pool B at the World Cup, which will be held in September and October later this year.