Stuart Hogg: Retiring in bid to rescue marriage was ‘biggest mistake of my life’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has revealed that he retired from rugby in an attempt to rescue his marriage – a decision he views as the “biggest mistake of my life”.

Hogg called time on his career in 2023 at the age of 31 – shortly before the World Cup that same year – but following a tumultuous spell out of the game, resumed playing in 2024 after signing for French club Montpellier.

The British and Irish Lion in November 2024 admitted to abusing his estranged wife Gillian and was sentenced to a five-year non-harassment order and fined after breaching bail for repeatedly contacting his ex-partner.

Hogg admits that he caused hurt to people around him but has now restored some stability to his life.

“I missed the buzz, the changing room, the banter. I missed rugby more than I ever realised,” Hogg told The Rugby Paper.

“I gave up on my rugby career to try to save my marriage. At the time I didn’t know who I was.

“I was up to my eyeballs in antidepressants. I didn’t know what was going on in life, whether I was making people happy or sad. I used alcohol to escape. I was purely existing.

“The Doddie Aid cycle ride from Scotland to Rome changed everything. For the first time since retiring, I felt part of a team again. I came back and told my dad, ‘I’ve made the biggest mistake of my life’.

“I’m in a better place mentally than I’ve been in years. I used to think being selfish was strength, but I took that too far. I hurt people.

“Now I’m learning to be selfless for the right reasons – for my kids, my partner, my team. I know I’ll never be the same Stuart Hogg I once was, but I’m OK with it. I’ve found peace.”

Hogg, who won 100 Scotland caps and made two Test appearances for the Lions, underwent Achilles surgery in April and has yet to play for Montpellier this season.