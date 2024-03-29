Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

On this day in 2012: England appoint Stuart Lancaster as head coach

Lancaster was put in charge after impressing during an interim stint.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 29 March 2024 06:00
On this day in 2012, Stuart Lancaster was appointed England head coach (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2012, Stuart Lancaster was appointed England head coach (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Stuart Lancaster was appointed head coach of England’s men’s rugby union team on this day in 2012.

The then 42-year-old was permanently appointed following a spell in interim charge during which England finished second in the Six Nations.

Lancaster replaced Martin Johnson in the role after the former England captain resigned in the wake of a disappointing World Cup campaign in 2011.

He was appointed on a four-year contract and would lead England into their home Rugby World Cup in 2015.

“Being head coach of your national team in any sport (is an honour), but to do it at a time when we’ve got a World Cup in our own country is a huge, huge honour,” Lancaster said following his appointment.

“It’s a very proud day for myself and my family, but it’s not about me, it’s about the team and the connection between the team and the English public.”

Lancaster resigned from his role in November 2015 following a dismal World Cup campaign.

His side became the first host nation to fail to get out of the pool stages following defeats to Wales and Australia.

He now coaches French Top 14 side Racing 92.

