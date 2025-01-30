Sydney’s Olympic Stadium to host 2027 Rugby World Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sydney’s Olympic Stadium will host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final, it has been announced.

Organisers on Thursday confirmed the seven Australian cities which will host the 24-team competition.

The 83,000-seat Sydney venue previously hosted the nail-biting 2003 final the Wallabies lost to Jonny Wilkinson’s England side in extra time.

It will be the third time Australia has hosted or co-hosted the event, which is projected to inject more than 2 billion Australian dollars (£999 million) into the local economy.

Sydney will also host two quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the bronze final. The other matches are spread across the country’s other major cities including Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh, who played for Australia in the 2003 World Cup, said the legacy of the event would be felt for years to come.

“The Rugby World Cup is among the planet’s biggest sporting events and Australia is incredibly excited to welcome the world to the 2027 edition,” Waugh said.

“Taking the field for the final in 2003 was among the greatest honours of my career and I am delighted this generation of Wallabies will have the privilege of experiencing the emotion, excitement and joy of pulling on the gold jersey before our passionate fans at a World Cup in own backyard.”

World Rugby chair Brett Robinson said he looked forward to working with the host cities in bringing the tournament to life.

“The selection of these incredible host cities reflects our commitment to bring Rugby World Cup to as many Australians as possible and maximise the tournament’s positive impact and sporting legacy in all host communities,” he said.

“Australia’s iconic cities and rich culture will create an extraordinary atmosphere for fans and players alike, uniting an entire nation for six unforgettable weeks.”