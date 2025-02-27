Caelan Doris is ‘in with a shout’ of returning from injury against France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland captain Caelan Doris is “in with a shout” of facing France in next weekend’s pivotal Guinness Six Nations showdown.

Number eight Doris missed his country’s 27-18 win away to Wales in round three of the tournament because of a knee issue.

The 26-year-old and hooker Ronan Kelleher, who sat out in Cardiff due to a neck problem, trained with Simon Easterby’s squad on Thursday morning at an open session at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Prop Tadhg Furlong was again absent, having yet to feature in this year’s championship because of a calf injury after missing Ireland’s autumn fixtures with a torn hamstring.

Assistant coach Paul O’Connell provided an upbeat update on the trio and back-rower Jack Conan, who started in place of Doris and scored the opening try at the Principality Stadium before being forced off by a back injury, on Thursday afternoon.

“Everyone is fine,” O’Connell told reporters, according to RTE Sport.

“Caelan has been running for the last week, he ran today so he’s certainly in with a shout of being involved.

“I know Ronan Kelleher trained today. No one is ruled out, they are all carrying bumps and bruises but they’re OK.”

Back-to-back Six Nations champions Ireland host title rivals France on Saturday, March 8 before concluding their campaign in Italy a week later.

Tighthead Furlong has returned to Leinster, who play Cardiff on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship, to continue his rehabilitation.

“He’ll be rejoining us next week so no one is ruled out at this point,” added O’Connell.

“I don’t think he’s available for Leinster this weekend, no.”

Asked about the uncertainty surrounding the 32-year-old, O’Connell replied: “I just think because there’s been a few false starts, he wants to be sure about it, and the medics want to be sure about it and not have another false start.

“I’d say if he had no history with that calf he might be back by now but they just want to make sure and he wants to feel sure and feel confident himself as well.”