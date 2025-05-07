Exciting young stars to old stagers – 6 possible British and Irish Lions bolters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell will end the waiting game for players and fans on Thursday when he names his squad to tour Australia this summer.

While many of Farrell’s choices will have been inked in for months, other areas were perhaps not so straightforward, and selection bolters of the type dotted throughout Lions history cannot be discounted.

An uncapped Will Greenwood and dual-code international John Bentley were maybe the Lions’ last true bolters in South Africa 28 years ago, but Farrell could easily pluck rabbits from the hat.

Here, the PA news agency identifies six possibles.

Blair Murray

Welsh supporters have had precious little to cheer since the 2023 World Cup, with the national team on a run of 17 successive Test defeats and a new head coach yet to be appointed following Warren Gatland’s mid-Six Nations exit, but Scarlets back Murray has proved a shining light. Equally adept at wing or full-back, Murray’s electric pace and an ability to prise open defences have contributed to his stock rising rapidly across just eight Wales appearances.

Tom Jordan

Scotland’s back division gained acclaim during this season’s Six Nations and Jordan was at the heart of many impressive moments. Lions centre positions will be hotly contested – Huw Jones, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu look certainties – but Jordan offers something different in that he can also comfortably fill full-back and fly-half roles. Such versatility might easily catch Farrell’s eye.

Owen Farrell

Whether or not Farrell accompanies his father on the Lions’ mission Down Under has proved a major talking point – and it is fair to say that opinion is divided. The former Saracens fly-half has not played for England since the 2023 World Cup and subsequently joined French club Racing 92, but the 33-year-old offers huge experience gained from 112 England caps and three Lions tours, while fitting the bill of a proven Test-match animal. Either way, it is a fascinating call for Farrell senior.

Theo Dan

It is widely expected that Ireland’s Dan Sheehan will be the Test hooker in Australia, but who accompanies him on tour is an area of debate. Farrell will take two, possibly three, other players in that position, with England pair Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher and former Wales captain Dewi Lake having their admirers. But Saracens forward Dan, who made his England debut in 2023, combines the power of a front-row forward with running and handling skills most backs would be proud of.

Courtney Lawes

England caps centurion Lawes might have retired from Test rugby after the 2023 World Cup, but he would still tick many boxes for the Lions such as experience, leadership, versatility (a second-row and back-row option) and a player who commands respect. He featured in five Lions Tests during the 2017 and 2021 tours and, following a stellar career with Northampton, he is now driving Brive’s promotion push from the French second division.

Henry Pollock

England back-row forward Pollock is not so much knocking on the door for Lions selection, but taking it off its hinges. His highlights reel is ridiculously good for a 20-year-old, combining eye-catching solo tries with critical turnovers, huge defensive shifts and an all-action presence that underlines him as a rare talent. He touched down twice on his England debut in March and has played a major role during Northampton’s run to the Champions Cup final, making him hard to ignore.