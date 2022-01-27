TikTok to sponsor Women’s Six Nations in landmark move

Social media giant TikTok will sponsor the Women’s Six Nations in a landmark agreement.

The partnership sees the platform take a title sponsorship with the annual tournament from this year’s event through to 2025.

The 2022 competition will be contested as normal by England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy, and will be the first in history to be accompanied by a title partner.

A statement from Six Nations Rugby called the TikTok “seminal” for the women’s game, and adds that the agreement is “testament to the commitment of Six Nations Rugby and all six Unions, to identify a partner that shares the passion for the development of Women’s rugby.”

TikTok has been expanding its sports marketing efforts over the past 12 months, including deals for its branding to appear at Euro 2020 as well as this month’s Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon. The Six Nations statement adds that the platform will offer fans a closer look at women’s rugby throughout the duration of the partnership.

“TikTok recognises its responsibility to promote the players, teams, Unions and stories within the sport,” the statement reads. “As such, it has committed significant investment and promotional support to drive the growth of audience engagement with Women’s rugby. As a platform designed to bring fans even closer to the action, TikTok will offer new and existing rugby fans a window into the Women’s game, one of the fastest growing areas of the sport.”

This year’s tournament begins on 26 March, with England looking to add to the five titles they have won at the six most recent events. They are the most successful side in the history of the competition, with 17 victories and 15 grand slams to their name. The Irish have been victories on two occasions, Scotland one, while Wales remain winless after 26 attempts.

The first fixture this time around will see Scotland face England at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh.