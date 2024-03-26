Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Rugby Football Union’s Professional Game Match Officials Team (PGMOT) have apologised for the “unusual and unfortunate” situation during Saracens vs Harlequins where the television match official appeared to dismiss an incident of foul play.

TMO Stuart Terheege was heard on television coverage of the Premiership fixture asking that an incident involving Harlequins captain Stephan Lewies and Saracens counterpart Owen Farrell not be shown having been spotted by TNT Sports’ commentator Austrin Healey.

Lewies, who had been shown a yellow card earlier in the match, escaped sanction despite appearing to make contact off-the-ball with Farrell.

“The problem I have got now of course is it looks like Healey has instigated it, yeah?” Terheege could be heard to say after Healey had highlighted Lewies’ challenge.

The incident prompted criticism from player welfare group Progressive Rugby, but the PGMOT has moved to clarify Terheege’s actions in a statement, saying that the experienced official had already reviewed the incident and was communicating with the television director rather than on-field referee Christophe Ridley.

The incident occurred while Juan Martin Gonzalez was scoring for Saracens (Getty Images)

“In relation to the act of foul play committed by Stephen Lewies against Owen Farrell, the TMO saw the initial contact off the ball,” the officiating group said in a statement released by the RFU. “He decided on the evidence that it was no more than a penalty advantage. As Saracens went onto score, that advantage was deemed to have been taken, so no further action was required.

“In response to Stuart’s initial request for images the Director asked the TMO if he wanted to look again at the incident. The TMO declined, as he was confident in his original decision. At the same time, the TNT Sports commentary team also saw the replays and posed the question whether Lewies’ actions warranted a review.

“TNT Sports’ audio directors can cut to the TMO if there is a moment when viewers would benefit from their insight in their decision-making. At this juncture, some of the conversation between the TMO and Match Director with regards to the replays requested and whether an official review was needed were broadcast ‘live’.

“The conversation between TMO and Director that was broadcast ‘live’ was regrettable, they were not intended to be heard outside of the broadcast truck nor were they the reason for the foul play incident not being formally reviewed.

Referee Christophe Ridley was not asked to review the incident (Getty Images)

“Terheege is disappointed that he allowed himself to be distracted with interactions with the broadcast team and did not communicate his decision to the on-field match officials.

“The incident was an unusual and unfortunate occurrence. The PGMOT, Premiership Rugby and TNT Sports are working closely together to make sure this does not happen again. The three organisations enjoy a close and positive working relationship based on a mutually beneficial system that has worked for many years. All parties will continue to work hard to further refine and perfect systems to ensure player safety and high-quality rugby.”

The RFU further clarified that TMOs do not have a direct broadcast feed, but can sometimes overhear commentary due to being seated in the television truck to allow them to review footage.