England flanker Tom Curry refuses to set comeback date after major hip surgery

England flanker Tom Curry is refusing to set a date for his return after undergoing major hip surgery that is expected to rule him out until next season.

Curry’s last match was the bronze final victory over Argentina at last autumn’s World Cup and upon returning home, he learned that he needed a six-hour operation to address arthritic change and tears to the labrum and cartilage.

The 25-year-old back row describes the extent of the damage as “a car crash”, but with the surgery deemed a success he is now progressing through his rehabilitation programme.

“In terms of coming back to play, I still don’t really know. It’s day by day,” Curry told Sale Sharks TV.

“The next month is just taking it day by day. Every week it gets better and better. The tough thing is thinking too far ahead and that’s why I need to take each day as it comes.

“Every day I’ll give it 100 per cent and be really grateful that I can do this and then we’ll see.

“If you take a step and your hip feels bad, your mood goes down. If you do that and your hip feels good, your mood goes up. So it is about trying to get rid of all that stuff and keeping it as simple as possible.”

England are expected to add Manu Tuilagi, Ollie Lawrence, George Martin and Luke Cowan-Dickie to their squad when they gather in south west London for their fallow week training camp.

All four have been prevented from taking part in the opening two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations because of injury but they will come into contention for the Calcutta Cup showdown with Scotland on February 24.