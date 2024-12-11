Searches continue for missing former England wing Tom Voyce

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Searches are continuing for the missing former England wing Tom Voyce, who is believed to have died while driving across a flood-swollen river during Storm Darragh.

The 43-year-old’s car has been recovered from the River Aln, near Alnwick, Northumberland, which he had been trying to cross using a ford.

Searchers gathered from first light on Wednesday and will scour the banks of the river from the ford between Bolton and Abberwick all the way to the sea at Alnmouth.

A water level indicator at the ford showed the river was still around one foot deep on Wednesday morning, but it would have been much higher at the weekend when Storm Darragh lashed the UK.

A bunch of red roses were left on the riverside by the ford.

Voyce has not been seen since Saturday and his suspected death has deeply upset the rugby union community.

World Cup-winning England scrum-half Matt Dawson, who played alongside Voyce at Wasps between 2004 and 2006, posted a picture of Voyce on Instagram with the caption: “One of life’s wonderful humans… I can’t express my sadness right now… All the Dawsons send their love & strength to Anna and the whole family.”

England Rugby said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tom Voyce at this extremely challenging time.”

Gloucester Rugby also posted on X, saying: “Gloucester Rugby is desperately sad to hear the distressing news regarding our former player and friend, Tom Voyce.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

British & Irish Lions posted: “The British & Irish Lions send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Tom Voyce’s family and friends during this deeply distressing time.”

And Premiership Rugby added: “Everyone at Premiership Rugby is devastated by the news regarding Tom Voyce.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”

Bath Rugby posted on X saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tom Voyce at this incredibly distressing time.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At this time, it is suspected Tom has attempted to cross Abberwick Ford in his car, which has then been pulled along with the current of the river.

“Officers have since recovered his car, but sadly Tom is yet to be found.

“It is believed in his attempts to escape he has been swept away and tragically died.”

Police received a report on Sunday morning that Voyce, who played at wing or full-back during his career, had not returned to his home following an evening with friends.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, from Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident, and our thoughts are very much with Tom’s loved ones at this time.

“Our officers continue to support his family and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“Extensive inquiries have been ongoing since concerns were raised for Tom, including deploying specialist teams to search for him.”

The search has included specialist officers from the force’s Marine Section, the National Police Air Service, drones and dog handlers.

Volunteers from the North of Tyne Mountain Rescue and the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team have also been searching alongside Voyce’s family and friends.

Members of the public are asked not to attend the scene to conduct their own searches.

The police spokesperson said Voyce’s wife Anna and all his family have expressed their gratitude for all the help and support from the police, friends and the local community in helping find Voyce.

Voyce won nine caps for England during his career and spent six years at Wasps, from 2003 to 2009, where he helped them win European and domestic titles, moving there from Bath and then leaving to join Gloucester in 2009.

He made a total of 220 Premiership appearances before retiring in May 2013.