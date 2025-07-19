Is USA vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After an excellent series win in Argentina, England conclude a productive July of international action by taking on the United States in Washington DC.

A 2-0 success was secured with another impressive performance against the Pumas in San Juan with Steve Borthwick left highly impressed by his young squad.

The England head coach shuffles his side a little for this encounter as he continues to explore the depth of his playing group in a fixture England will be expected to win well.

This is one of a number of Tests that will be held in the USA over the coming years as the nation gears up to host the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2031.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is USA vs England?

The United States host England at Audi Field in Washington DC on Saturday 19 July, with kick off at 10.05pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on England Rugby’s YouTube channel.

Team news

There’s no AJ McGinty for the United States, with the Bristol fly half’s absence allowing Chris Hilsenbeck to take the reins in the No 10 shirt. Prop Ezekiel Lindenmuth starts on debut having initially been named in the matchday squad to face Spain while not eligible last week, while Rufus McLean makes a second international debut - the former Scotland wing had his contract ended by Glasgow in 2023 after pleading guilty to charges of domestic abuse. Christian Poidevin is another potential first-capper on the bench.

Three of England’s starting side make debuts, including Bath’s Max Ojomoh - the centre follows in the footsteps of father Steve as he makes his international bow. He is alongside Luke Northmore, a debutant last week, in a young backline that features a return for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso from suspension, with skipper George Ford again steering the ship from fly half.

Full-back Joe Carpenter is another first capper, while Arthur Clark gets an opportunity at lock. On the bench, hooker Gabriel Oghre, fly half Charlie Atkinson and centre Oscar Beard should also make debuts.

Line-ups

USA XV: 1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 2 Kaleb Geiger, 3 Pono Davis; 4 Marno Redelinghuys, 5 Tevita Naqali; 6 Benjamin Bonasso (capt.), 7 Cory Daniel, 8 Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz; 9 Ruben de Haas, 10 Chris Hilsenbeck; 11 Toby Fricker, 12 Tom Pittman, 13 Dominic Besag, 14 Rufus McLean; 15 Erich Storti.

Replacements: 16 Shilo Klein, 17 Jack Iscaro, 18 Tonga Kofe, 19 Viliami Helu, 20 Christian Podevin, 21 Makeen Alikhan; 22 JP Smith, 23 Lauina Futi.

England XV: 1 Bevan Rodd, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Asher Opoku-Fordjour; 4 Alex Coles, 5 Arthur Clark; 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Guy Pepper, 8 Alex Dombrandt; 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 10 George Ford (capt.); 11 Cadan Murley, 12 Max Ojomoh, 13 Luke Northmore, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; 15 Joe Carpenter.

Replacements: 16 Gabriel Oghre, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Ted Hill, 20 Ben Curry; 21 Harry Randall, 22 Charlie Atkinson, 23 Oscar Beard.