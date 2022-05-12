The United States will host the Rugby World Cup for the first time, it has been confirmed.

The country will play host to the men’s showpiece event in 2031 and will stage the women's tournament two years later as the sport continues to try to push its boundaries outside of traditional heartlands.

Japan hosted the last World Cup back in 2019 - another first.

Australia will host the men's World Cup in 2027 and the women's in 2029 while England have been chosen to stage the 2025 women's tournament.

The hosts were finalised following a World Rugby Council meeting in Dublin.

Australia and England were earlier named "preferred candidates" while the US was in dialogue with World Rugby as part of a new selection model introduced last year that aims to accelerate the growth of the sport.

Australia will stage the men's competition for the third time after 1987 - co-hosts with New Zealand - and 2003. England hosted the women's event in 2010 while it will be the first World Cup on American soil.

US president Joe Biden last month backed his country's bid, pledging to promote the sport in the country and deliver the "the most successful Rugby World Cups in history".

Additional reporting by Reuters