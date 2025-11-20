Steve Tandy: Harri Deaves’ journey from roofer to facing All Blacks is inspiring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The fairy tale rise of flanker Harri Deaves from roofer to international rugby player will inspire a generation, says Wales head coach Steve Tandy.

Deaves worked as a roofer during his early days at Ospreys when trying to forge a career in professional rugby.

Many observers considered the 24-year-old from Pontyclun too small to make it in an era filled with giants, but Deaves has proven those doubters wrong since the days he drove his van to Ospreys training sessions.

Deaves would leave the training ground to spend afternoons working on roofs until his breakthrough came at the Swansea-based region.

“He adds something to the group and you could see what it meant to the team when he was announced,” Tandy said.

“What a story to go up against the All Blacks. Historically, what a team, and at home. It’s going to be an amazing day for him, his family and the community.

“Everyone can relate to him and think they can do it. That’s inspiring for our next generation.

“You see him train and you know he’s ready to have a go on the biggest stage of all.”

Deaves has been given his Wales opportunity with Ospreys teammate Jac Morgan, the British and Irish Lion, sidelined by a dislocated shoulder.

The official Ospreys website has Deaves weighing 15st 1lb and standing 5ft 11in tall.

New Zealand openside flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi, Deaves’ direct opponent on Saturday, is over a stone heavier than the Welshman.

Tandy said: “People talk about the size, but the way he pitched in when Ospreys went to South Africa at the start of the season was outstanding.

“He’s got lots of skill and packs a punch. I love the way he’s come into the environment. He ain’t going to die wondering.

“The way he plays, he’s very aggressive. He backs himself. But also, the work behind the scenes, the time he’s spending on the laptops to get up to speed just in case the chance came along.

“When he got named, he was straight into training as if he’s been here for more than a week.”

Wales make five changes from the side that beat Japan 24-23 last week thanks to a last-gasp penalty from Jarrod Evans.

Props Rhys Carre and Keiron Assiratti return to partner captain Dewi Lake in the front row.

Scarlets centre Joe Hawkins wins his first cap since the 2023 Six Nations following his return to Welsh rugby from Exeter, and Tom Rogers replaces banned wing Josh Adams.

Wales have lost 33 consecutive games against New Zealand, with the All Blacks’ last defeat in the fixture in 1953.

“If you focus solely on that (the win) you forget bits that we need to put us in those situations,” Tandy said when asked if Wales could end that losing streak.

“We have a young group which you see in the number of caps around the group. It is making sure we focus on ourselves.”