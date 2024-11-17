Wales fall to all-time low as pressure mounts on Warren Gatland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wales suffered a record 11th successive Test match defeat as Australia demolished them 52-20 in Cardiff and ramped up the pressure on head coach Warren Gatland.

Wales fell to an all-time results low in their 143-year international rugby history, and Gatland has now presided over 17 losses from 23 Tests during his second stint at the helm.

Australia overcame a 20-minute red card for centre Samu Kerevi as hooker Matt Faessler and full-back Tom Wright each scored a hat-trick of tries, while lock Nick Frost and centre Len Ikitau also claimed touchdowns, with fly-half Noah Lolesio landing six conversions.

open image in gallery Ikitau added a late try as Tom Wright completed his hat-trick ( Getty Images )

Wales briefly fought back from an alarming early 19-point deficit through an Aaron Wainwright try, plus two Gareth Anscombe penalties and a conversion, with centre Ben Thomas scoring a late try that Sam Costelow converted, but there was no escaping another comprehensive setback.

During his first period in charge, Gatland masterminded World Cup semi-final appearances, Six Nations titles and Grand Slams, yet Wales are still without a win since the 2023 World Cup.

World champions South Africa arrive in the Welsh capital next Saturday, before Wales face a ferociously-tough Six Nations opener against France in Paris on January 31, suggesting there is no immediate end in sight to such a miserable run.

open image in gallery Wales’ Aaron Wainwright reacts after Australia’s Nick Frost scored his side’s second try ( PA Wire )

Just over a year after beating Australia 40-6 in the World Cup, they were left to reflect on conceding 50 points to them for a first time at home and the most the Wallabies have scored in Cardiff.

Wales suffered a blow just eight minutes into the contest when lock Adam Beard went off following a midfield collision, and he was replaced by Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza.

Australia then launched an attack from deep when the game resumed, and it took a brilliant tackle by Wales wing Tom Rogers to deny Kerevi a try.

Wales found themselves in sustained defensive mode, but they could not stop Wright when his sharp break saw him cut inside wing Blair Murray for a try that deservedly put the Wallabies ahead.

Australia struck again three minutes later after James Botham lost possession on halfway, before sharp passing freed Frost on a 40-metre unopposed run to the line, with Lolesio converting.

open image in gallery Frost ran through as Australia made a fast start ( Getty Images )

Wales were struggling to compete in the critical areas and Australia took the direct route for a third try in nine minutes, relentlessly driving a maul before Faessler touched down and Lolesio converted.

The home side needed a response and it arrived early in the second quarter when error-free approach work was rewarded through Wainwright crossing from close range and Anscombe adding the extras.

Anscombe kicked a penalty nine minutes before half-time and there were much better signs from Wales that they had found some rhythm and momentum just when it looked like Australia might cut loose.

Anscombe quickly repeated the feat, this time from greater distance, and Wales had impressively fought their way back to within striking distance, trailing by just six points at the interval.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Bath prop Archie Griffin had given Wales some scrum dominance during the first half and Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt reacted to that by sending on loosehead James Slipper for the second period instead of Angus Bell.

Australia began the second half by losing Kerevi on a yellow card to the bunker following a high hit on Jac Morgan, yet they regrouped superbly and Faessler was at the heart of a lineout drive to claim his second try, which Lolesio converted.

Kerevi’s upgrade to red was then confirmed, yet it made no difference to Australia’s dominance as Faessler completed his hat-trick and Lolesio’s conversion put the Wallabies 20 points clear and almost out of sight.

Wright then claimed a 60-metre interception try while still down to 14 players, and Lolesio’s fifth successful conversion saw the 40-point mark reached before Thomas’ consolation and Ikitau and Wright applied the final blows.