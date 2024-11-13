Wales dealt major injury blow as Tomos Williams ruled out of Australia clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scrum half Tomos Williams will miss Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia on Sunday.

Williams is understood to have suffered a shoulder injury during the 24-19 defeat against Fiji, which equalled a record run of 10 successive Test match defeats.

Gloucester number nine Williams is replaced by Ellis Bevan, while Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan will make his first Test start since the 2023 World Cup.

Morgan last featured in a Wales Test line-up against World Cup quarter-final opponents Argentina 13 months ago, before knee and hamstring injuries sidelined him for last season’s Six Nations and the summer tour to Australia.

Morgan replaces openside flanker Tommy Reffell, while James Botham also earns a back-row opportunity, wearing the number six shirt instead of Taine Plumtree.

open image in gallery Jac Morgan is set for his first start since the World Cup ( PA )

In a fourth change, Scarlets wing Tom Rogers takes over from an injured Mason Grady, who was unwittingly involved in a Wales blunder against Fiji as fly-half Sam Costelow was mistakenly sent on to replace the stricken wing.

Having opted for a 6-2 split on the bench with only two backs as cover, Gatland admitted after the game that Bevan should have replaced Grady and not Costelow.

Gatland has gone for more a conventional 5-3 bench appearance this week, with Rhodri Williams, Costelow and Eddie James providing back division cover.

Wales’ demoralising Fiji result matched a run of losses in 2002 and 2003 under Gatland’s fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen, although that sequence included two reversals against each of New Zealand, England and Ireland.

open image in gallery Warren Gatland is under serious pressure ( PA Wire )

This time around, Italy and Fiji have triumphed at the Principality Stadium, and there appears no immediate end in sight, with Australia, world champions South Africa and France in Paris lurking as their next three opponents.

It is more than 400 days since Wales won a Test, beating Georgia in the 2023 World Cup, and a far cry from Gatland’s first stint as head coach when he oversaw World Cup semi-final appearances, Six Nations titles. Grand Slams and world number one status.

The Wallabies, meanwhile, are fresh from a spectacular victory over England last weekend, while they have beaten Wales nine times from their last 11 visits to Cardiff.

Gatland said: “We have had honest reviews after last week’s match.

“There were some things we did well that we are looking to build on, but we need to be more accurate and disciplined, especially in key moments.

“We are expecting an Australia side on a high after their win against England. They are a much-improved side since the summer and have played a number of Test matches since we last met.

“We know we need to put in an 80-minute performance on Sunday.”

Wales XV to face Australia: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Dewi Lake (captain), 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Adam Beard; 6 James Botham, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Ellis Bevan, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Blair Murray, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Cameron Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Christ Tshiunza, 20 Tommy Reffell; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Sam Costelow, 23 Eddie James.

PA