Matt Sherratt urges Wales to balance ‘heart and brain’ against England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matt Sherratt says it will be about finding the “balance between heart and brain” when Wales tackle Guinness Six Nations title contenders England on Saturday.

Sherratt’s three-game spell as Wales’ interim head coach, after he was parachuted in following Warren Gatland’s mid-tournament departure, will end after the Principality Stadium clash.

To sign off with a victory over England would not only confirm further signs of Wales’ improvement under Sherratt but also end a 16-Test losing run that started at the 2023 World Cup.

“I would love to sign off (with a win), not for me but for the players and staff who have been here for a long time. It would be huge for them,” Sherratt said.

“There will be emotion on Saturday. It is getting that balance between heart and brain. There will be stacks of heart. We need to get our game on the pitch.

“If that win comes, it would give everyone a massive lift, especially against England at home.

“On Monday we put a slide up with the (Principality) stadium, the date and time of the game. Everything has been leading up to Saturday. It won’t need an emotional build-up.

“It is the end of a seven-week camp and I have only been here for three weeks. It is about not overloading them mentally, as that will take away some of their energy.

“Then it is how much time we actually need on the pitch. Emotionally, they will be there but it is important physically as well that they have got bags of energy in their legs.”

Scarlets centre Joe Roberts will make his first professional start on the wing, replacing Tom Rogers, who suffered a fractured thumb during the early stages of Wales’ 35-29 defeat against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Sherratt has made one other change from that game, with Aaron Wainwright featuring at blindside flanker. Wainwright’s call-up means captain Jac Morgan switches to his more familiar openside role and Leicester forward Tommy Reffell drops to the replacements’ bench.

Roberts impressed on the wing after going on for Rogers in Edinburgh to win his fourth cap and he has won Sherratt’s vote ahead of other options such as starting Gloucester back Josh Hathaway or moving Max Llewellyn from midfield.

Wales require at least a point against England to have any chance of avoiding a repeat wooden spoon after propping up the table last term.

England, meanwhile, know a five-point maximum would guarantee a top-two finish, with the title a possibility.

Such a result would pile pressure on France, who need victory over Scotland in Paris on Saturday night to be guaranteed silverware.

Reflecting on his time in charge, Sherratt added: “I have loved it. It has been brilliant for me and my family.

“Some of the boys I’ve coached before but the Scarlets back-three and boys like Tommy Reffell, it has been great coaching a new bunch of lads.

“I know we haven’t had the results but there is a huge amount of effort and positivity in camp. We will keep plugging away and hopefully that will turn at some point.”