Follow live updates as Wales head coach Warren Gatland names his team to face England in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Wales are preparing to face England as normal but the build-up to the country’s third match of their Six Nations campaign has been anything but; Wales have been engulfed by a possibility of player strike action. The chaos off the field comes as Wales have made a miserable start to the Six Nations on it, following opening defeats to Ireland and Scotland.

Saturday’s match against England is expected to go ahead despite the threat of strike action - Alun Wyn Jones has described the possibility of a player strike as a “last resort” - but it does not take away from the dark clouds that are currently hanging over Welsh rugby.

A victory over rivals England, who defeated Italy last time out, would at least lighten the mood and Louis Rees-Zammit is expected to return from injury to boost Gatland’s options. Follow live updates as the Wales head coach names his team to face England, below