Wales reveal team to face England in Six Nations clash - announcement LIVE
Dark clouds are hanging over Welsh rugby as the Six Nations returns this weekend
Follow live updates as Wales head coach Warren Gatland names his team to face England in the Six Nations on Saturday.
Wales are preparing to face England as normal but the build-up to the country’s third match of their Six Nations campaign has been anything but; Wales have been engulfed by a possibility of player strike action. The chaos off the field comes as Wales have made a miserable start to the Six Nations on it, following opening defeats to Ireland and Scotland.
Saturday’s match against England is expected to go ahead despite the threat of strike action - Alun Wyn Jones has described the possibility of a player strike as a “last resort” - but it does not take away from the dark clouds that are currently hanging over Welsh rugby.
A victory over rivals England, who defeated Italy last time out, would at least lighten the mood and Louis Rees-Zammit is expected to return from injury to boost Gatland’s options. Follow live updates as the Wales head coach names his team to face England, below
Does Joe Hawkins go again at inside centre?
Jenkins and Tshiunza could be joined at Exeter by Joe Hawkins next season, with French paper Midi Olympique reporting that the young centre may be tempted to Devon in a move that would be a significant blow for the Ospreys and speaks to the current contract crisis engulfing Welsh rugby.
For now, though, the question regarding Hawkins is whether he retains his place in a midfield yet to really fire in this Six Nations - Wales’ woes in the opposition 22 could prompt Warren Gatland to seek a different balance.
Another youthful group of forwards?
Warren Gatland’s big calls against Scotland last time out came up front, with a number of senior figures left out of his starting side in favour of a youthful group of back five forwards.
Taulupe Faletau was uber impressive in last year’s fixture against England against Twickenham and it may be that the veteran number eight is restored to the starting side, but will Daffyd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza and Tommy Reffell retain their places?
Louis Rees-Zammit could return to Wales squad
Let’s focus in on a couple of key selection decisions that Warren Gatland may face. Louis Rees-Zammit missed Wales’ first two games of the championship while recovering from injury, but made a dynamite return to action for Gloucester on Friday night, looking in fine fettle as he ran in this score against Harlequins. The 22-year-old is back in contention for a place in the back three.
Wales set to name team to face England despite threat of strike
The Six Nations teams are not required to name their matchday squads until two days before games, but Wales have liked to go early on occasion under Warren Gatland, doing so ahead of the tournament opener against Ireland. England are sticking with a conventional approach - Steve Borthwick will name his team on Thursday lunchtime.
Wales set to name team to face England despite threat of strike
How did it get to this point? Here’s a closer look at the situation that has left the Welsh players threatening to strike just days before a Six Nations clash with England:
Will Wales players go on strike? Breaking down the issues facing Welsh rugby
Wales play England in their next Six Nations match.
Wales set to name team to face England despite threat of strike
Yes, as things stand, there will be a game in Cardiff on Saturday, though a strike is still a very real possibility. Hopes of a breakthrough in talks between the players and the Welsh Rugby Union did not materialise yesterday, and there is still a significant way to go for agreement to be reached. The Welsh players have set a deadline of tomorrow evening before taking industrial action - but Warren Gatland is pressing ahead with naming his 23.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to live updates of the Wales team announcement as Warren Gatland names his side to face England in the Six Nations on Saturday.
Wales are preparing to face England as normal but the build-up to the country’s third match of their Six Nations campaign has been anything but. Wales have been engulfed by a possibility of player strike action. The chaos off the field comes as Wales have made a miserable start to the Six Nations on it, following opening defeats to Ireland and Scotland.
Saturday’s match against England is expected to go ahead despite the threat of strike action - Alun Wyn Jones has described the possibility of a player strike as a “last resort” - but it does not take away from the dark clouds that are currently hanging over Welsh rugby.
A victory over rivals England, who defeated Italy last time out, would at least lighten the mood and Louis Rees-Zammit is expected to return from injury to boost Gatland’s options.
Follow live updates as the Wales head coach names his team to face England in our live blog
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies