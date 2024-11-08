Warren Gatland includes uncapped wing Blair Murray in Wales side to face Fiji

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wales boss Warren Gatland has named uncapped Scarlets wing Blair Murray in his team for Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Fiji.

New Zealand-born Murray steps into the Test match arena after just six games for the Scarlets.

The 23-year-old, whose mother is from Tonyrefail in the Rhondda, has done enough to earn a starting place ahead of experienced Dragons wing Rio Dyer.

Dyer has been a regular starter during Gatland’s second spell as Wales head coach, including the last eight Tests, while Mason Grady moves from centre to fill the other wing berth.

Ben Thomas is now at inside centre following two fly-half appearances during Wales’ summer tour of Australia, with Gareth Anscombe reclaiming Wales’ number 10 shirt for the first time since last year’s World Cup.

Anscombe, who was sidelined for several months by a groin injury, is joined in the back division by Gloucester team-mates Max Llewellyn and Tomos Williams, with Llewellyn chosen as Thomas’ midfield partner and Williams back at scrum-half.

Locks Will Rowlands and Adam Beard, who both missed the two-Test Australia trip, are back in tandem, with Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell earning a start ahead of Jac Morgan, who is among six forwards on the bench.

And Bath prop Archie Griffin, who has only played twice for his club this season due to a minor temporary heart condition that he has now recovered from, features in the front-row alongside Gareth Thomas and captain Dewi Lake.

Wales have suffered nine successive Test-match defeats since beating 2023 World Cup opponents Georgia, and one more loss would equal their all-time worst run of 10 set in 2002 and 2003.

They have only lost once in 14 games against Fiji, though, including winning seven and drawing one of eight previous meetings in Cardiff.

Gatland said: “We have excellent competition in the squad, so it was a tough selection and there were some close calls, but I think there is a really nice balance for Sunday. We have some experienced players back alongside some exciting youngsters.

We know how dangerous Fiji can be, so we’ve got to make sure that we bring physicality and are ruthless on Sunday Warren Gatland

“We know how dangerous Fiji can be, so we’ve got to make sure that we bring physicality and are ruthless on Sunday. We need to be switched on for the full 80 minutes.

“After four matches away from home, we cannot wait to get back out in front of a home crowd at Principality Stadium.

“It is going to be a fantastic occasion, and we are looking forward to getting our Autumn Nations Series campaign under way.”

The Welsh Rugby Union, meanwhile, said former international referee Nigel Owens, who took charge of 100 Tests, will join the Wales coaching staff on match-days in an advisory role during the autumn series.

Wales team: C Winnett (Cardiff); M Grady (Cardiff), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), B Thomas (Cardiff), B Murray (Scarlets); G Anscombe (Gloucester), T Williams (Gloucester); G Thomas (Ospreys), D Lake (Ospreys, capt), A Griffin (Bath), W Rowlands (Racing 92), A Beard (Ospreys), T Plumtree (Scarlets), T Reffell (Leicester), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), N Smith (Leicester), K Assiratti (Cardiff), C Tshiunza (Exeter), J Botham (Cardiff), J Morgan (Ospreys), E Bevan (Cardiff), S Costelow (Scarlets).