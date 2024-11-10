Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wales kick off their November in desperate need of a win as they host Fiji in Cardiff.

Warren Gatland’s side have endured a horror year so far and are yet to taste victory in 2024, being condemned to a Six Nations wooden spoon before going down 2-0 to Australia on tour.

With clashes with the Wallabies and South Africa to come, they must find some momentum to avoid a disastrous campaign, though will be all too aware of Fiji’s threat.

After an all domestic-based side were heavily beaten by Scotland last week, the Pacific Islanders are boosted by the availability of most of their key figures and will be eyeing an upset.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Fiji?

Wales vs Fiji is due to kick off at 1.40pm GMT on Sunday 10 November at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 12.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Warren Gatland hands a debut to wing Blair Murray, who was born and raised in New Zealand but qualifies via his Welsh mother. Max Llewellyn, in impressive form at Gloucester, makes his second start in the centres while club colleagues Tomos Williams and Gareth Anscombe provide experience in the halves. Tommy Reffell is preferred on the openside to Jac Morgan, who has been carrying a knock but is able to take up his place on a bench that includes five other forwards.

Fiji make a raft of changes with their Europe-based players available after an inexperienced side were heavily beaten in last week’s out-of-window clash with Scotland. Waisea Nayacalevu is back as is named as co-captain as he looks to regain his form after a slightly slow start to the season at Sale, while Jiuta Wainiqolo has been flying in the Top 14 for Toulon. Eroni Mawi and Temo Mayanavanua should provide tight five strength.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Adam Beard; 6 Taine Plumtree, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Blair Murray, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Mason Grady; 15 Cameron Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Christ Tshiunza, 20 James Botham, 21 Jac Morgan; 22 Ellis Bevan, 23 Sam Costelow.

Fiji XV: 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere (co-capt.), 3 Samu Tawake; 4 Isoa Nasilasila, 5 Temo Mayanavanua; 6 Meli Derenalagi, 7 Kitione Salawa, 8 Elia Canakaivata; 9 Frank Lomani, 10 Caleb Muntz; 11 Semi Radradra, 12 Josua Tuisova, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu (co-capt.), 14 Jiuta Wainiqolo; 15 Vuate Karawalevu.

Replacements: 16 Sam Matavesi, 17 Haereiti Hetet, 18 Jone Koroiduadua, 19 Mesake Vocevoce, 20 Albert Tuisue; 21 Simi Kuruvoli, 22 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, 23 Sireli Maqala.

Odds

Wales win 4/9

Draw 33/1

Fiji win 23/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.