Aaron Wainwright says Wales at ‘low point’ but urges team to prove people wrong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aaron Wainwright accepts that Wales’ long run of Test match defeats has generated “a pretty low point” in the nation’s proud rugby history.

But the back-row forward is also on a mission to prove people wrong, starting with Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against title favourites Ireland in Cardiff.

Warren Gatland’s second reign as Wales head coach ended on the back of a dire 22-15 loss to Italy.

It was Wales’ 14th successive Test reversal and Gatland had gone within 72 hours as Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt was appointed on an interim basis for remaining Six Nations appointments with Ireland, Scotland and England.

Wales are rank outsiders to halt Ireland’s Grand Slam march – some bookmakers have them as a 22-1 chance – and it would represent one of the tournament’s biggest upsets if they shredded world rugby’s form-book.

“Obviously, there is no hiding away from the fact this is a pretty low point. We are on a run of defeats,” Wales back-row forward Wainwright said.

“Everyone goes out each weekend to try and put that right. We don’t go out there to lose.

There isn't a lot of positivity around at the moment. For some of us, it is about trying to prove people wrong Aaron Wainwright

“I think an important thing for us is that we are going to be playing in a packed-out Principality Stadium, so what a great chance to go out there and put a performance in against one of the best teams in the world and potentially and hopefully come away with a result.

“You play international rugby for the big pressure moments, big pressure games. I am definitely excited – if I have the chance to play – to get out there and try to set things right and I am sure everyone else is as well.

“There isn’t a lot of positivity around at the moment. For some of us, it is about trying to prove people wrong.

“After some of the things we have seen on social media or read in the press, you want to go out and prove them wrong. That is definitely a driver for me.

“There were loads of Welsh fans in Paris and Rome, so we will definitely be thinking about how we can give back to them to get them fully behind us.

“They can sing and shout and put the Irish fans in their place by shouting louder than them. When the crowd gets behind you it literally makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

“That is infectious, drives you on and gives you a boost of energy. The fans do make a massive difference and whoever makes the first big carry or tackle will set the tone.”

Life after Gatland begins against a team Wales have beaten only once in the last eight meetings. Ireland are also 10 places above Wales on World Rugby’s latest rankings list.

Sherratt, who Wainwright describes as “full of energy, very enthusiastic”, has put an emphasis on enjoying preparations this week.

It is an approach that Wainwright has welcomed, while also paying tribute to Gatland, who handed him his Wales debut in 2018.

“He (Gatland) came in and just addressed the boys and said that he was going to be leaving and wished us all the best for the rest of the campaign,” Wainwright added.

“I think for us as players it is important to realise and appreciate what he has done for Welsh rugby.

“I made my Test debut under him, most of my international career has been under him. So yes, especially on a personal level as well, as it was quite sad that it had come to that.”