Wales v Ireland referee: Who is Six Nations official Christophe Ridley?
The Englishman made his Six Nations debut last year
Referee Christophe Ridley takes charge of the round three Six Nations between Wales and Ireland in Cardiff.
The talented young Englishman joined the officiating panel as a lead official last year after the retirement of Wayne Barnes, having worked closely with his compatriot during his career so far.
A former member of the academy at Leicester Tigers, Ridley switched to refereeing after a series of injuries and has developed quickly through the ranks after studying at the University of Gloucestershire.
Students on the sports scholarship programme at the university benefit from the expertise of three-time World Cup official Chris White, who helped both Ridley and fellow top official Matthew Carley develop.
Ridley’s Premiership debut came in 2018, taking charge of London Irish vs Wasps, and the 30-year-old travelled to last year’s World Cup as an assistant.
His Six Nations selection comes as one of four English referees appointed to games in the championship, with Carley, Karl Dickson and Luke Pearce all earning selection again.
Match officials for Wales vs Ireland, Saturday 22 February (2.15pm GMT, Cardiff)
Referee: Christophe Ridley (Eng)
Assistant Referees: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Gianluca Gnecchi (Ita)
Television Match Official: Ian Tempest (Eng)
Foul Play Review Officer: Matteo Liperini (Ita)
