Why are Ireland wearing not wearing green shirts against Wales in the Six Nations?

Wales and Ireland will no longer meet in their traditional red and green with the Six Nations announcing changes to their kit policy for 2025.

Designed to make matches easier to watch for colour blind viewers who struggle to distinguish between the two colours, visiting teams have been asked to change kit when a colour match has been identified.

Ireland are therefore wearing white jerseys, rather than their traditional green, in Cardiff in round three under rules that are also expected to apply at the 2027 World Cup.

It follows a switch in last year’s championship from tradition that dictated that the home team wore an alternate strip in the event of a kit clash.

Colour blindness (colour vision deficiency, or CVD) affects approximately one in 12 men (8%) and one in 200 women. In the UK there are approximately 3 million colour blind people (about 4.5% of the entire population), most of whom are male.

The match serves as the first for the hosts since Warren Gatland’s second stint in charge was brought to an end just two rounds into the championship.

Gatland had overseen a record run of 14 straight defeats and has been replaced on an interim basis by Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt. A search for a new permanent Wales coach is underway.