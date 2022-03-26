Wales fight back to beat Ireland in Six Nations opener

Wales made an impressive start to their TikTok Women’s Six Nations campaign by fighting back to beat Ireland 27-19 at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

A year after losing 45-0 against the same opponents, Wales launched their first campaign since awarding professional playing contracts in style.

Wales trailed by nine points early in the final quarter, but they rallied through three unanswered tries either side of Ireland full-back Eimear Considine being yellow-carded.

Substitute prop Donna Rose claimed a double, before centre Hannah Jones crossed two minutes from time, following earlier scores by Carys Phillips and Jasmine Joyce.

Robyn Wilkins kicked one conversion, with Wales claiming a bonus-point success after Ireland dominated early on.

The home side scored tries through Aimee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood, with Nicole Cronin kicking two conversions.

But they were ultimately undone by resilient opponents who showed they mean business after propping up the table in last season’s Six Nations.