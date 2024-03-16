Wales v Italy referee: Who is Six Nations official Mathieu Raynal?
The Frenchman will take charge of the final round fixture
France’s Mathieu Raynal will take charge of the final round clash between Wales and Italy as the two sides conclude their Six Nations campaigns in Cardiff.
Born and raised in Perpignan, Raynal started his refereeing career at the age of 20 and worked as a PE teacher before becoming a professional official.
His first test match appointment arrived in 2009, while his first major fixture was between Scotland and Tonga in Aberdeen in 2012.
Raynal endured a significant set back in March 2013 when he suffered a double leg fracture after getting caught between two players during a Top 14 match between Montpellier and Racing 92.
He was unable to referee for almost a year, resuming his career in February 2014.
Having travelled to the 2015 World Cup as an assistant, Rayanal was one of four French referees in Japan in 2019 and again earned selection for a home World Cup in the autumn.
Raynal was the sole referee representative for the hosts at last year’s tournament but has become one of World Rugby’s highest-regarded whistlers, earning a quarter-final selection for England’s win over Fiji in Marseille.
Match officials for Wales v Italy at the Principality Stadium (2.15pm GMT kick off, Saturday 16 March)
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)
ARs: Chris Busby (Ire) & Morné Ferreira (SA)
TMO: Joy Neville (Ire)
