Wales and Italy will be hoping to end their 2022 Women’s Six Nations campaigns on a high as the two sides meet in Cardiff.

Their clash kicks off the final round of matches on “Super Saturday”.

A third win of the tournament for Wales would seal third spot on the table for Ioan Cunningham’s side in an encouraging first championship since the introduction of a number of full-time and retainer contracts.

Having recently announced contractual agreements of their own, Italy will be keen to ensure they avoid a wooden spoon after beating Scotland last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Wales vs Italy?

Wales vs Italy is due to kick-off at 12pm BST on Saturday 30 April at Cardiff Arms Park.

How can I watch Wales vs Italy?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch Wales vs Italy live on S4C or via the BBC Red Button, or online on the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website.

Team News

Ioan Cunningham has made eight changes to the Welsh side beaten by France last weekend. Sioned Harries returns to the starting side and is joined by Alex Callender in the back row, with captain Siwan Lillicrap pushed into the second row. Cara Hope, Kelsey Jones and Donna Rose form a new front row. Ffion Lewis and Robyn Wilkins combine in the half-backs while Niamh Terry is installed at full-back.

Italy recall the vastly experienced former captain Sara Barratin at scrum-half, while Elisa Giordano is also fit to return in the back row. Melissa Bettoni moves to hooker alongside Silvia Turani, who steps into the starting fifteen at loosehead.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales: Niamh Terry; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce; Robyn Wilkins, Ffion Lewis; Cara Hope, Kelsey Jones, Donna Rose, Siwan Lillicrap (capt), Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Sioned Harries

Replacements: Carys Phillips,Caryl Thomas, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Bethan Lewis, Keira Bevan, Lleucu George, Kayleigh Powell.

Italy: Manuela Furlan (capt); Aura Muzzo, Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni, Maria Magatti; Veronica Madia, Sara Barattin; Silvia Turani, Melissa Bettoni, Lucia Gai, Valeria Fedrighi, Giordana Duca, Beatrice Veronese, Ilaria Arrighetti, Elisa Giordano

Replacements: Vittoria Vecchini, Gai Maris, Sara Seye, Sara Tounesi, Isabella Locatelli, Francesca Granzotto, Alyssa D’Inca, Vittoria Ostuni Munuzzi

Prediction

It’s a battle-hardened Italian side that travels to Cardiff, but the benefit of a home crowd and the increased recovery and preparation time afforded to the Welsh contracted players will make a difference. Wales 28-20 Italy