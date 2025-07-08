Wales give Taulupe Faletau time to recover ahead of second Test against Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales will allow back row Taulupe Faletau time to recover before deciding on their line-up to face Japan in Saturday’s second Test in Kobe.

The 34-year-old number eight, a three-time British & Irish Lions player, was replaced early in the second half in last week’s 24-19 opening Test defeat in Kitakyushu and did not train with the Wales squad on Tuesday.

Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt confirmed after the match Faletau’s withdrawal had been tactical and scrum coach Adam Jones said his inability to train would not affect their selection decision.

Jones said: “With him, no. He has played more than 100 internationals and been a Test match player since 2011.

“If you don’t look after those older players they will break so we are just looking after him, which is a key thing.

“If I was a 34-year-old player for Wales and someone offered me a session off, I would bite their hand off. ”

Jones added: “He is an older athlete and done what he has done in his career. He is entitled to have a little bit of break.”

Lock Ben Carter has been released from the squad after he sustained a concussion on Saturday.

Carter suffered a head injury after just 27 seconds in a heavy collision which forced referee Damian Schneider to immediately stop play.

Carter underwent several minutes of treatment on the field and a stretcher was called before the the 24-year-old was substituted, to applause from the crowd.

James Ratti came on as his replacement and Wales went on to suffer a narrow 24-19 defeat, their 18th successive Test loss.