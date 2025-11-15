Is Wales vs Japan on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch rugby international

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales and Japan meet in a crucial Quilter Nations Series clash that could have huge bearings on their 2027 Rugby World Cup fates.

The draw for the tournament is set to be made after the November international action, with the qualified nations split into bands of six teams: Wales currently sit 12th in the world rankings and would thus be in Band Two.

However, Japan are narrowly behind their hosts and would usurp them with a win in Cardiff, a result that could hand Steve Tandy’s side a tougher World Cup pool in two years’ time.

Of importance, too, for Wales will be building on the encouraging parts of their performance in the defeat to Argentina as they take on the team against which they snapped an 18-match losing streak in July.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Japan?

Wales vs Japan is due to kick off at 5.40pm GMT on Saturday 15 November at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Hooker Dewi Lake captains Wales in the absence of Jac Morgan, with the flanker’s November over having dislocated his shoulder. Olly Cracknell comes into the starting back row as Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann shuffle positions to accomodate the new No 8.

Louis Rees-Zammit is also promoted from the bench in an otherwise unchanged backline, while there is a swap of props - Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin replace Rhys Carre and Keiron Assiratti.

Eddie Jones makes two changes to the Japan side that faced Japan, both in the pack. Jack Cornelsen replaces fellow Saitama Wild Knight Ben Gunter, who has left the squad for personal reasons, while Keijiro Tamefusa’ and his scrummaging nous are chosen ahead of Shohei Takeuchi on the tighthead.

There’s no Michael Leitch on the bench with the former captain absent, but there are two potential debutants: wing Kazuma Ueda is a former Olympian in sevens while giant lock Harry Hockings, born in Australia, will add plenty of size to the pack.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard; 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Alex Mann, 8 Olly Cracknell; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Dan Edwards; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit; 15 Blair Murray.

Replacements: 16 Liam Belcher, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Taine Plumtree; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Nick Tompkins.

Japan XV: 1 Kenta Kobayashi, 2 Kenji Sato, 3 Keijiro Tamefusa; 4 Epineri Uluiviti, 5 Warner Dearns (capt.); 6 Jack Cornelsen, 7 Kanji Shimokawa, 8 Faulua Makisi; 9 Naoto Saito, 10 Lee Seungsin; 11 Tomoki Osada, 12 Charlie Lawrence, 13 Dylan Riley, 14 Kippei Ishida; 15 Yoshitaka Yazaki

Replacements: 16 Shodai Hirao, 17 Sho Furuhata, 18 Shohei Takeuchi, 19 Harry Hockings, 20 Tyler Paul; 21 Kenta Fukuda, 22 Shinya Komura, 23 Kazuma Ueda.