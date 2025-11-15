Is Wales vs Japan on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch rugby international
Everything you need to know ahead of the Quilter Nations Series clash
Wales and Japan meet in a crucial Quilter Nations Series clash that could have huge bearings on their 2027 Rugby World Cup fates.
The draw for the tournament is set to be made after the November international action, with the qualified nations split into bands of six teams: Wales currently sit 12th in the world rankings and would thus be in Band Two.
However, Japan are narrowly behind their hosts and would usurp them with a win in Cardiff, a result that could hand Steve Tandy’s side a tougher World Cup pool in two years’ time.
Of importance, too, for Wales will be building on the encouraging parts of their performance in the defeat to Argentina as they take on the team against which they snapped an 18-match losing streak in July.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Wales vs Japan?
Wales vs Japan is due to kick off at 5.40pm GMT on Saturday 15 November at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.
Team news
Hooker Dewi Lake captains Wales in the absence of Jac Morgan, with the flanker’s November over having dislocated his shoulder. Olly Cracknell comes into the starting back row as Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann shuffle positions to accomodate the new No 8.
Louis Rees-Zammit is also promoted from the bench in an otherwise unchanged backline, while there is a swap of props - Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin replace Rhys Carre and Keiron Assiratti.
Eddie Jones makes two changes to the Japan side that faced Japan, both in the pack. Jack Cornelsen replaces fellow Saitama Wild Knight Ben Gunter, who has left the squad for personal reasons, while Keijiro Tamefusa’ and his scrummaging nous are chosen ahead of Shohei Takeuchi on the tighthead.
There’s no Michael Leitch on the bench with the former captain absent, but there are two potential debutants: wing Kazuma Ueda is a former Olympian in sevens while giant lock Harry Hockings, born in Australia, will add plenty of size to the pack.
Line-ups
Wales XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard; 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Alex Mann, 8 Olly Cracknell; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Dan Edwards; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit; 15 Blair Murray.
Replacements: 16 Liam Belcher, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Taine Plumtree; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Nick Tompkins.
Japan XV: 1 Kenta Kobayashi, 2 Kenji Sato, 3 Keijiro Tamefusa; 4 Epineri Uluiviti, 5 Warner Dearns (capt.); 6 Jack Cornelsen, 7 Kanji Shimokawa, 8 Faulua Makisi; 9 Naoto Saito, 10 Lee Seungsin; 11 Tomoki Osada, 12 Charlie Lawrence, 13 Dylan Riley, 14 Kippei Ishida; 15 Yoshitaka Yazaki
Replacements: 16 Shodai Hirao, 17 Sho Furuhata, 18 Shohei Takeuchi, 19 Harry Hockings, 20 Tyler Paul; 21 Kenta Fukuda, 22 Shinya Komura, 23 Kazuma Ueda.
