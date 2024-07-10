Wales forced into changes for second Test against Australia

Support truly

Wales have been forced into four changes, two of them positional, for the second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.

Two of the changes come in the back row, where Taine Plumtree moves to number eight with Aaron Wainwright ruled out of the remainder of the tour by a hamstring injury.

James Botham comes into the starting line-up at blindside flanker.

Cameron Winnett also comes into the side at full-back with Liam Williams moving to the wing, replacing Josh Hathaway who is out with an elbow injury.

Wales’ Josh Hathaway attempts to catch the ball in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP) ( AP )

Mackenzie Martin takes Botham’s place on the replacement bench.

Coach Warren Gatland said he expects an even tougher examination from the hosts after going down 25-16 in the opening Test in Sydney.

“We’ve been going through our processes, building on what worked well and sharpening the areas that need improvement,” he said.

“We expect Australia to go up another level this weekend and we know we need to as well.

“We want to start well and make sure we are disciplined and accurate from the off. Then it’s about keeping in the arm-wrestle for the duration.”