Warren Gatland responds to threat of Wales players striking against England

Wales head coach Warren Gatland would not back his players if they decided to strike instead of lining up against England in the Six Nations.

Gatland insists he supports his squad’s cause amid an ongoing dispute caused by Welsh rugby’s professional contracts freeze, but would not agree if the opted to boycott the game at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium a week on Saturday.

Asked if he would support that course of action, the New Zealander said: “No.

“I completely support the stance that they’re taking in terms of wanting to get some resolution of the issues that they have, but I think there’s a lot more involved, a lot of things at stake in terms of ensuring that that fixture does take place.

“Like I’ve said, I’m supportive of the players and the things that they’re trying to do, and my role is just to prepare the team for next week.”

Gatland’s comments came after the Welsh Rugby Players’ Association said “players have had enough” amid the continuing uncertainty with strike action by the national team a possibility.

The situation has been magnified due to recruitment being on hold and next season’s playing budgets not yet being finalised for Wales’ four professional regions of Cardiff, Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets.

They've been fantastic in the way that they've prepared in the last few days. Wales head coach Warren Gatland

Asked if the disagreement had affected the players, Gatland said: “The players have been great in the last few days in terms of the way they’ve (trained).

“They’ve got a side issue or a separate issue that they want sorting, but when it’s come to the rugby in terms of preparing for the game, they’ve been fantastic in the way that they’ve prepared in the last few days.

“Obviously there’s been ongoing discussions with them and hopefully with the union and the PRGB (Professional Regional Game Board) to get things sorted out.”