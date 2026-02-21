Wales vs Scotland referee: Who is Six Nations official Matthew Carley?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s Matthew Carley will take charge of the 2026 Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland as the referee oversees his 50th Test match.

Born in Deal, Carley began refereeing at the age of 16, working his way up through the Kent system either side of a stint at university in Gloucestershire.

The official soon made the step up to the Rugby Football Union (RFU) national panel, and became the first referee to officiate a professional game while wearing a body camera during the 2012/13 Championship season.

A Premiership debut followed soon after, with Carley soon establishing himself as a regular in the top tier of English rugby.

His first international fixture arrived in 2015, with Portugal taking on Spain, and Carley took charge of a first game involving a Tier 1 nation in November 2016, overseeing Scotland against Georgia.

The 38-year-old travelled to the 2019 World Cup as an assistant referee, operating as a touch judge throughout the tournament, and was also the reserve referee if injury or illness prevented one of those selected to take the whistle from officiating.

He was one of three debutants who stepped up to the refereeing panel for the 2023 World Cup, and one of four English referees in France.

Match officials for Wales vs Scotland

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)

Assistant Referees: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Adam Leal (Eng)

Television Match Official: Ian Tempest (Eng)

Foul Play Review Officer: Eric Gauzins (Fra)