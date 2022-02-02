Wales to close bars at half-time during Six Nations in bid to curb fan disorder
Food and drink will not be served in the second half of Six Nations matches at the Principality Stadium
The Welsh Rugby Union has moved to curb alcohol-related disorder by ordering the bars to be closed during the second half of this year’s Guinness Six Nations matches at the Principality Stadium
The decision comes as the WRU addresses reports of anti-social behaviour during the Autumn Nations Series games earlier this season.
The WRU said a number of high-profile incidents, including two intrusions onto the pitch in consecutive matches, were accompanied by some reporting of poor behaviour at the 74,000-seater venue.
A statement read: “A series of measures, which include closing food and beverage outlets in all concourses after half-time in all three home matches against Scotland France and then Italy, have been put in place on a trial basis for the 2022 Championship and will be subject to an ongoing review.”
WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said: “We want our supporters to remain passionate and enthused and to continue to bring their best voices to the Principality Stadium – throughout the recent pandemic it is our supporters who we, and the Wales team, have missed most – but we also need them to behave responsibly and to encourage those around them to do the same.”
