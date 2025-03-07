The key talking points as Scotland host Wales in Six Nations encounter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland will aim to avoid a third successive Guinness Six Nations defeat when they tackle Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

For their part, Wales are on the back of 15 Test losses in a row that stretches back to the 2023 World Cup, although they displayed a considerable improvement under interim head coach Matt Sherratt against title favourites Ireland last time out.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some key talking points ahead of the game.

Scotland under huge pressure

Gregor Townsend’s team went into the Six Nations rated by many as title dark horses, but they have so far proved to be several furlongs off the pace. Following losses to Ireland and England, they now host a Wales side revitalised by Sherratt. Grand Slam-chasing Ireland might have toppled them 27-18 in Cardiff, but they were given a monumental fright as Wales produced their best performance for almost 18 months. Scotland have never finished higher than third in the Six Nations, and a spluttering campaign will fizzle out if Wales claim a seventh win from the last nine Murrayfield visits.

Can Wales back up Ireland display?

Sherratt and his players will be eager to show that the Ireland game was not a one-off. Wales began life after Warren Gatland in a way few people thought possible, leading Ireland 18-10 at one stage as long-suffering supporters finally had something to shout about. There was an ambition, creativity and freshness about Wales’ play, whereas for much of the 14 Tests before it, desolation and despair were the overriding emotions. One swallow does not make a summer, of course, and the challenge now is to not only build on that but find a way across the finishing line.

Finn Russell still the magic-man

Conduct a poll among Wales fans of the Scotland player they fear most, then Russell would unquestionably be a runaway winner. The Scots ooze talent in their back division, and Bath fly-half Russell remains the figure that controls all those moving parts. He was widely criticised for his goalkicking display during Scotland’s 16-15 Calcutta Cup loss to England, yet there were more than enough opportunities elsewhere for the Scots to have won that game. On his day, Russell is box-office, and Wales will be on red alert to shut down his time and space at every opportunity.

Captain Morgan leads from the front

Wales have been good, bad and atrocious during this season’s Six Nations, but skipper Jac Morgan has excelled whatever the circumstances. Official player statistics after three rounds of action have him ranked among the top six in four different categories – carries, tackles made, attacking ruck arrivals and defensive ruck arrivals – with his performance level never dropping. He is a player who sets a stirring example to those around him.

Murrayfield a happy hunting ground

Wales’ 35-7 defeat against Scotland on their last Edinburgh visit two years ago was something of an anomaly when it comes to Six Nations results. Prior to that, Wales had won seven and drawn one from 11 Murrayfield encounters in the Six Nations, including a run of four successive away victories that saw the Scots frozen out between 2009 and 2015. Wales’ overall Six Nations record in the fixture shows a success-rate approaching 70 per cent, which will encourage the thousands of Wales supporters travelling north. Scotland, meanwhile, will claim a first hat-trick of Six Nations wins against Wales if they triumph.