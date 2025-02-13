Wales call up Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn as key coach departs after Warren Gatland exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gareth Anscombe, Max Llewellyn and Jarrod Evans have been called up to the Wales Six Nations squad just days after the departure of head coach Warren Gatland.

Interim boss Matt Sherratt will take charge of the remainder of the campaign and has moved quickly to bring in three players with which he is familiar after Gatland’s mid-tournament departure by mutual consent.

Gloucester pair Anscombe and Llewellyn were eye-catching omissions from the initial squad after impressive Premiership form, with the former adding much-needed experience at fly half and the latter providing a versatile, powerful option across the backline.

Anscombe’s fellow 10 Evans, meanwhile, could yet add to his eight caps having been the subject of complex eligibility discussions since his move to Harlequins.

The trio are called up after injuries to both Owen Watkin, who is set for surgery on an ACL injury sustained against France, and Liam Williams, who has been dealing with a knee issue and was forced to pull out of the defeat to Italy late on. Sherratt has worked with the trio in the past during his stints with the Ospreys and Cardiff.

In separate news, attack coach Rob Howley will no longer be pass of the Wales staff for the rest of the tournament, though remains under contract.

Anscombe could come into immediate consideration for a start against Ireland next Saturday. The 33-year-old was recalled after injury by Gatland in November, and his return could allow Ben Thomas, who has started the first two games of this tournament at fly half, to move back to his preferred position of inside centre.

Llewellyn has been one of the Premiership’s form players and could earn a midfield spot.

The eligibility of Evans had been a matter of debate. Under the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) rules, players plying their trade outside of the country are only available if they have 25 caps or more.

However, Evans was not offered a deal by any of the four regions when joining Harlequins, allowing him to join up with Sherratt’s squad.

An attacking specialist, the new coach appears likely to assume duties for that facet of the game when he starts work with the national team on Monday, with Howley moved aside.

open image in gallery Rob Howley has a long association with Wales head coach Warren Gatland ( PA Archive )

Howley had been a key lieutenant of Gatland, his close friend, having been brought back as attack coach ahead of this campaign.

The WRU had blocked an initial move from Gatland to bring back the veteran coach when he returned for a second stint in charge due to a ban served for betting breaches in 2019.