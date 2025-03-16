Alex Mitchell knows England need to maintain standards after Wales rout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Mitchell insists England have set the standard for future performances after dismantling Wales 68-14 in Cardiff on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick’s men finished Guinness Six Nations runners up after a record 10-try rout at Principality Stadium and have made clear progress through a tournament which began with a comprehensive defeat in Dublin.

Boos rang out at Allianz Stadium for their kick-heavy tactics used against Scotland in round three, but they have since demolished Italy and Wales by playing with ambition and conviction.

“We had a great mixture of our attacking game and our kicking game. And then we wanted to move the ball. That’s a good blueprint to push forward with,” Northampton scrum-half Mitchell said.

“Our attack’s always been there but on occasions we don’t go to it, we just go to the aerial battle. We need to move the ball to the edge and we’ve got the players to do that.

“Look at our back three and our centres – they’re quality and if you give them one-on-one chances, they’re normally going to beat their man and get us on the front foot.

“It’s an exciting time for us. Sometimes we get a lot of heat but it’s fantastic to get a win like that, especially in a stadium like this which is a tough place to go.”

England have flourished since Fin Smith was installed as starting fly-half against France in round two, reeling off four successive wins including from tight positions against Les Bleus and Scotland.

Smith now looks established in the number-10 jersey after a series of performances in which he has dictated play with calm authority and Mitchell, his Northampton team-match, believes he is firmly in contention for British and Irish Lions selection this summer.

“Fin’s a classy operator. I’m always still shocked that he’s only 22-years-old. He’s been quality for Saints for a couple of years now,” Mitchell said.

“And coming into this set-up, he’s not changed at all – he’s still a massive leader.

“He makes my job so easy and he’s been quality in the four games he’s started. He’s got a bright future. He’s definitely in the mix for the Lions, but I’m not selecting the squad.”