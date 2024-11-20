Warren Gatland keen to carry on as Wales head coach despite 11-match losing run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A defiant Warren Gatland says he “absolutely” has the desire to continue in his role as Wales head coach.

Speculation continues to rage about Gatland’s future after a record run of 11 successive Test match defeats.

World champions South Africa are next up for Wales on Saturday, with the Springboks overwhelming favourites to emphatically extend that losing sequence.

A South Africa victory would mean Wales going the entire calendar year without winning a Test, which has not happened since 1937.

“If you start thinking about other things, it is a distraction you don’t need,” said Gatland, after naming a team showing five changes from the one beaten 52-20 by Australia.

“I think we have been pretty clear in terms of the plan we’ve had. We’ve got a group of young players that need a bit of time.

“I have been pretty honest in terms that I understand the pressures of international rugby with performances and results. We can only work as hard as we have done.

If you start thinking about other things, it is a distraction you don't need Warren Gatland

“I am aware of the pressure and that decisions could be made outside of my control. We’ve just asked for a little bit of time. Whether we get that time, we will have to wait and see.”

Asked if he had a strong desire to continue, Gatland replied “absolutely”, while also confirming he would consider resigning if he thought it was in Welsh rugby’s best interests.

Gatland, meanwhile, ended speculation that he might have had a break clause in his contract with the Welsh Rugby Union after the Six Nations, confirming that was not the case.