Warren Gatland to stay as Wales coach but must ‘change fortunes on the pitch’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Warren Gatland is to remain in charge for the 2025 Six Nations following a review into Wales’ slump but has been warned by the Welsh Rugby Union that he must start delivering results.

Gatland’s position has been under intense scrutiny after a dire autumn consisting of defeats to Fiji, Australia and South Africa extended Wales’ losing run to a record 12 matches.

It is the first time since 1937 that the national team have gone an entire calendar year without winning a Test and they occupy their lowest ever world ranking position of 11th.

A statement released by the WRU reveals that chief executive Abi Tierney considered “wholesale immediate change” as part of her review, before deciding that challenging Gatland to “change Wales’ fortunes on the pitch was the best approach at this time”.

However, Nigel Walker has resigned from his position as WRU executive director of rugby in response to Wales’ decline.

“I’ve had a number of very honest conversations with Warren and I will make no secret of the fact that his position was on the line as we undertook our review,” Tierney said.

“Further than that, like any head coach in any sport, he knows the security of his position is directly related to the performances of the team and that this is a situation that will continue to intensify.

“There is a tough challenge ahead but Warren is more than up for that challenge. We also believe he is equal to it.”

Gatland is contracted until the 2027 World Cup but with a success rate of only 25 per cent for his second spell as head coach, he has been given the Six Nations to instigate a revival.

Tierney will assess Wales’ performances again after the championship, which opens against France in Paris on January 31.

“I’ve been pretty honest in terms of welcoming scrutiny and challenge, as well as that I understand the pressures of international rugby with performances and results,” Gatland said.

“I’m pleased to have the support of Abi and the board to take the squad into the Six Nations.

“This group of players has a huge amount of potential and we will be working incredibly hard together to turn around our fortunes on the pitch.

“We know, more than ever, we will be judged on competitiveness, on success and on winning during the 2025 campaign.

“During the review I had the opportunity to explain my thinking, but I also appreciate the feedback and constructive challenge that has been put to me.

“I’d like to thank the players in particular for their involvement and their honesty. I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Walker, who has been in place since 2021, admitted that “it’s right I’m judged on performances on the pitch”, resulting in his decision to step down.